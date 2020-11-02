Watch Wreck End Kevin Harvick’s NASCAR Season At Martinsville

Kevin Harvick’s championship bid surprisingly came to an end at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday.

The NASCAR Cup Series regular-season champion was eliminated from postseason contention in the Round of 8 finale after finishing the race 17th.

And his last-ditch effort to pass Kyle Busch to make up ground in the Xfinity 500 wrecked his car and his shot at advancing.

Check it out below:

Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch spin in the last corner!



Kevin Harvick has been eliminated from the #NASCARPlayoffs. pic.twitter.com/Ju7PoN1Wrm — #NASCARPlayoffs on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) November 1, 2020

Harvick entered the day second in playoff standings with a 42-point advantage, but by the time Chase Elliot crossed the finish line first, the driver of the No. 4 Ford was one point below the cutline.

“It comes down to one race, and it came down for one race for us tonight and came up short,” Harvick said after the race, ending an almost perfect season, via NASCAR.

An uphill battle all race long that was too much to overcome.@KevinHarvick will not race for a championship after a disappointing day at @MartinsvilleSwy. pic.twitter.com/lseYRFSDFs — NASCAR (@NASCAR) November 1, 2020

The 2020 Championship Four will feature Elliot, Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski.

Thumbnail photo via Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports Images