Watch Wreck End Kevin Harvick’s NASCAR Season At Martinsville

Kevin Harvick’s championship bid surprisingly came to an end at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday.
The NASCAR Cup Series regular-season champion was eliminated from postseason contention in the Round of 8 finale after finishing the race 17th.
And his last-ditch effort to pass Kyle Busch to make up ground in the Xfinity 500 wrecked his car and his shot at advancing.
Harvick entered the day second in playoff standings with a 42-point advantage, but by the time Chase Elliot crossed the finish line first, the driver of the No. 4 Ford was one point below the cutline.
“It comes down to one race, and it came down for one race for us tonight and came up short,” Harvick said after the race, ending an almost perfect season, via NASCAR.
The 2020 Championship Four will feature Elliot, Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski.