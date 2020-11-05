What Bills Safety Told Cam Newton After Patriots QB’s Game-Sealing Fumble

The New England Patriots’ losing streak was extended to four last Sunday in devastating fashion.

The Patriots were in position late in the fourth quarter to tie or perhaps even take the lead in their Week 8 game against the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills. But New England’s hope for either vanished when Cam Newton coughed up the football with just over 30 seconds to go, effectively icing a Buffalo win.

One can imagine how Newton, who also struggled in Week 7, felt when he fumbled the game away. Bills safety Jordan Poyer, who was feet from the Patriots quarterback when he committed the costly mistake, was quick to hit Newton with a positive affirmation.

“Hey, you’re still great, bro,” Poyer said, per a video released by the Bills. “You’re still great, bro.”

The Patriots will need Newton to be great moving forward if they want to be competitive. A golden opportunity to bounce back awaits Newton on Monday night when New England visits the winless New York Jets.