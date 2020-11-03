What Bruce Arians Is Expecting From Antonio Brown In His Buccaneers Debut

On Sunday, we’ll see Antonio Brown play in his first NFL game in nearly 14 months.

The embattled wide receiver now is a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and he’ll make his season debut Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. That, of course, comes following the conclusion of an eight-game suspension.

Brown hasn’t played since Week 2 of last season with the New England Patriots.

But as for a specific role against the Saints, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians was relatively mum Tuesday.

“It really depends on how the game goes,” Arians said, via a team-provided transcript.”If we’re successful with the package that we put him in, we’ll probably run it more. He’ll have his role — it could be 10 plays (or) it could be 35 plays. I wouldn’t anticipate 60 plays, for sure, but we’ll just see how it goes.”

Despite the fact that he has, you know, multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against him, Brown is again staying with Tom Brady. So, one has to think from a pure knowledge standpoint, Brown likely will be ready for Sunday.

