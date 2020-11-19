What Can Celtics Fans Expect Out Of Aaron Nesmith? Gary Washburn Discusses

The Boston Celtics have a new shooter to look for on the perimeter.

After much speculation about whether or not the Celtics would trade any of their three 1st-round draft picks Wednesday, Boston used the No. 14 pick to nab Aaron Nesmith out of Vanderbilt University.

The 21-year-old sharpshooter shot an impressive 52.2 percent from beyond the arc in the abbreviated 2019 season while averaging 23 points per game.

Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe joined “NESN After Hours” on Wednesday night to break down the pick and give his opinion on what Celtics fans should expect out of the forward.

For more, check out the video above, presented by People’s United Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Randy Sartin/USA TODAY Sports Images