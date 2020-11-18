What Mohamed Salah’s Second Positive COVID-19 Test Means For Liverpool Star

Liverpool FC could use a break from bad news.

Egypt’s Football Federation announced Wednesday Mohamed Salah has tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time in less than a week while on international duty, according to Sky Sports and The BBC. He presumably remains asymptomatic and is feeling well.

“Today, Mohamed Salah, the star of the national team and the English club Liverpool, made a new swab to detect the Covid-19 virus, but its result was positive,” a statement from the Egyptian FA said, per Sky Sports.

Salah’s latest positive test all but rules him out of Sunday’s Liverpool versus Leicester City game, in which the third- and first-place teams in the Premier League standings will face off.

Salah has been in isolation since Friday when he initially tested positive for coronavirus. United Kingdom coronavirus rules dictate individuals must isolate for 10 days after a positive test, meaning Salah likely will miss Liverpool’s UEFA Champions League game against Atalanta on Wednesday at Anfield.

Salah has scored eight goals in eight Premier League games this season. His expected absence joins those of first-choice defenders Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, both due to long-term injury, Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold and midfielder Jordan Henderson.

The Reds will have no choice to but walk onto the field without them for the time being.

