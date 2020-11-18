Celtics Have Exactly What Rockets Are Looking For Amid Trade Rumors

It seems the Houston Rockets are in the middle of every circulating NBA rumor.

And there were a lot of them Tuesday.

Among those were seven-time All-NBA guard James Harden being traded to the Brooklyn Nets based on their reported “verbal agreement.” Then again, who knows if that’s the real deal as it hasn’t been made official, and even the Boston Celtics were among teams reportedly interested (and then refuted).

There were also reports about former league MVP Russell Westbrook, who could find himself traded to the Washington Wizards for John Wall, as rumors suggest.

Well, it seems we got a peak behind the curtain as to what Houston wants, not just for the two players, but in general — draft picks.

“The Rockets are seeking to buy a late first- or early second-round pick in Wednesday’s draft,” ESPN’s Tim MacMahon reported Tuesday evening, one night before the 2020 NBA Draft. “Houston wants to continue stockpiling assets after getting two firsts from Portland in the Robert Covington trade.”

The Celtics, of course, can help.

Boston currently possess three first-round picks — Nos. 14, 26 and 30 — and one second-rounder at No. 47. And, according to a plentiful amount of reports, Boston is looking to package those picks for either one early-round selection, or a veteran player.

Now, obviously, the Rockets won’t be parting ways with Harden or Westbrook, All-NBA talent, for four Boston draft selections. It would undoubtedly take more than that.

… But could an impact player like Houston’s P.J. Tucker enter trade conversations for that prize? It’s certainly possible. And would certainly be a smart move for The Green.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images