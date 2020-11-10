What To Make Of Cam Newton Getting Off The Schneid In Patriots Comeback Win

Cam Newton’s 2020 New England Patriots season has, so far, been filled with massive overreactions.

We’ll say this to Newton’s 30-27 fourth-quarter comeback win over the winless New York Jets: As of Monday night, he’s confirmed to be back trending in a positive direction.

After Newton’s first three games of the season — wins over the Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders and a loss to the Seattle Seahawks — the other 31 teams, or at least those with substandard play at quarterback, were declared massive morons for passing on Cam in free agency.

Then Newton tested positive for COVID-19 and missed the Patriots’ Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He returned for three straight losses to the Denver Broncos, San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills. After playing poorly against the Broncos and 49ers, some Patriots fans — and media — were ready to send him to the bench. He started to turn it around, before a last-second fumble, in last week’s loss to the Bills. He had his most efficient and mistake-free performance of the season Monday night in the Patriots’ win over the Jets, completing 27-of-35 passes for 274 yards while rushing 10 times for 16 yards with two touchdowns.

And after failing to complete fourth-quarter comebacks against the Seahawks, Broncos and Bills, Newton finally did it Monday night when he drove the Patriots down the field before a Nick Folk 51-yard game-winning field goal.