What Tom Brady Reportedly Feels Bruce Arians Criticism Really Is About

Tom Brady and Bruce Arians’ relationship clearly needs work.

As the the 7-4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers continue to underwhelm, criticism of the team’s star quarterback and head coach has mounted. Furthermore, Arians’ consistent public criticism of Brady, as well as his general approach to the offense, reportedly has sparked ‘real tension‘ between the two.

But is Arians’ criticism really getting under Brady’s skin? Not really, according to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora, but it has come off to Brady and his inner circle as a diversion tactic.

From La Canfora’s column published Sunday morning:

Brady himself is not inclined to say anything in the media about the persistent negative assessments of his work by Arians, sources said, but it is clearly not going unnoticed and, in the estimation of several people close to the quarterback, is being done at least in part as a diversionary tactic to take attention away from the significant scheme and adjustment issues the offensive coaching staff have yet to correct. Several NFL execs and scouts who have scouted the Buccaneers have also concluded that the offense is fairly predictable and failing to play to the 43-year old quarterback’s strengths, setting up an interesting final month of the regular season for the 7-4 team.

A source close to Brady told La Canfora: “Tom’s a big boy, he can take it. It’s a great way to deflect blame from Arians. Keep everybody asking about the quarterback so they don’t focus on the limitations of the scheme or the lack of adjustments being made. Are they really grinding to find every way to make this work better or just blaming the quarterback? Are they grinding all night trying to find the answers?”

The Bucs will host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

