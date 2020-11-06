Where MLB Writer Ranks Red Sox On Trevor Bauer’s Likely Landing Spots

Just how likely a proposition is the Boston Red Sox signing Trevor Bauer.

MLB.com’s Will Leitch ranked Boston No. 2 on his list of Bauer’s likely landing spots Thursday. Bauer is the premier pitcher available this offseason in MLB free agency, and the struggles Boston endured on the mound in 2020, combined with its enduring status as a big-market team, make it potentially attractive destination for the 29-year-old star.

“It is fair to say the Red Sox could use some help in the rotation,” Leitch wrote. “They have also shed some payroll over the past year, which makes them match up perfectly with Bauer: A team that needs a bit of a restart, has cash to spend and needs a starter as much as any team in the sport needs anything. And if you think Bauer would cause a stir in New York, imagine him interacting with Boston sports radio.”

Bauer’s agent revealed Wednesday he rejected a qualifying offer from the Cincinnati Reds, the team with which he spent the past two seasons. Although Bauer “looks forward” to talking again with the Reds about potentially re-signing, he undoubtedly will converse with other suitors and weigh his options.

Whether the Red Sox will be among them remains to be seen, but Leitch and other MLB observers won’t be surprised if Boston enters the running.

