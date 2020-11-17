Where NHL Network, Fans Ranked Patrice Bergeron Among Best Centers

Does the rest of the hockey world think as highly of Patrice Bergeron as Boston Bruins fans do?

As always, the answer is “yes.”

NHL Network on Sunday revealed its top 20 centers list, as well as a fan-voted list of the league’s best centermen. Bergeron unsurprisingly made the cut on both lists, but he actually ranked higher on the fan vote.

Here’s the fan list, with Bergeron landing at No. 4:

Before we reveal our list, we want to share yours! #NHLTopPlayers pic.twitter.com/KNDYmgCbqH — NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) November 15, 2020

And here’s NHL Network’s, featuring Bergeron at No. 7 on the list:

Here are the Top 20 Centers Right Now! #NHLTopPlayers pic.twitter.com/EGxlmhoddf — NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) November 16, 2020

Now, we’d give the fans credit for showing Bergeron love, but their credibility unfortunately is undermined by their decision to place Kevin Hayes at No. 6. That’s a suspect ranking, to put it mildly.

Bergeron, 35, is coming off a season in which he racked up 31 goals and 25 assists.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images