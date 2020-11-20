Red Sox Rank Highly On MLB Writer’s List Of Marcell Ozuna’s Likely Destinations

Major League Baseball observers believe Marcell Ozuna would be a good fit with the Boston Red Sox, and at least one really likes their chances of landing him.

MLB.com’s Will Leitch ranked the Red Sox No. 2 on his list of likely destinations for the free agent outfielder. The level of mutual interest between the Red Sox and Ozuna is unknown, but Leitch believes only the Atlanta Braves, for whom Ozuna starred in 2020, have a better chance of signing him this offseason.

“Sure, the Red Sox need pitching first and foremost, but they’ve signified that they’re eager to spend, and adding Ozuna to an already-potent lineup sure would give their pitching staff plenty of wiggle room,” Leitch wrote. “The Red Sox already have a DH in J.D. Martinez, but Ozuna could probably handle left field at Fenway Park, and, depending on how long Ozuna signed, he could take over for Martinez at some point anyway. Also, it sure seems like Red Sox fans would love him. Imagine what his fly balls launched deep over the Green Monster would look like.”

If Jackie Bradley Jr. leaves Boston in free agency, Ozuna could fit into a reconfigured Red Sox outfield nicely… at least on paper.

Leitch’s endorsement of the potential signing follows that of MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, who ranked the Red Sox as Ozuna’s No. 3 potential suitor earlier this month.

Nevertheless, MLB.com’s rankings don’t answer questions on whether Ozuna would be a sensible singing for the Red Sox. Only on-field production can answer definitively.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images