MLB Rumors: Tony La Russa Charged With DUI Day Before Hire By White Sox

The hiring of Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa officially was announced on Oct. 29.

But just one day before that, the Major League Baseball Hall of Famer was charged with a DUI stemming from an incident in February in Phoeniz, Ariz., according to court documents obtained by ESPN.

La Russa allegedly drove his car into a curb and blew a tire out after a dinner with friends from the Los Angeles Angels organization. He was taken into custody after failing a field sobriety test.

According to the ESPN report by Jeff Passan, Paula Lavigne and Charlie Moynihan, the White Sox were aware of the incident prior to hiring the 76-year-old.

This is La Russa’s second DUI following an arrest in 2007 after the manager fell asleep at a traffic light near the St. Louis Cardinals’ spring training facility.

If convicted of the most recent charge, La Russa could face up to 10 days in jail, though a fine and ignition interlock device is more likely.

