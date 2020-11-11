Why Bruce Arians Wants To Reduce Antonio Brown’s Snaps Moving Forward

For better of for worse, Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints suggested Antonio Brown could see a ton of work with his new team.

Well, that might’ve been some fool’s gold, if you take Bruce Arian’s at his word.

Brown caught three balls for 31 yards while playing 39 snaps in his Bucs debut, an embarrassing 38-3 loss for Tom Brady and Co. But, according to Arians, Brown could see his workload reduced moving forward.

“His pitch count was a little higher than we anticipated,” Arians said Tuesday during an appearance on Buccaneers.com, via JoeBucsFan.com. “But we tried to go two-minute early in the ballgame just to get some life, so his pitch count was up a little bit. But he handled it really, really well.

” … He did everything he needed to do to play well in that ballgame. The guys embraced him. They all helped him. And nobody works any harder than him on the practice field, so that was easy.”

Arians added he hopes Brown sees less snaps in Week 10 against the Panthers.

“I’m hoping we’re not throwing the ball that much this next week, so hopefully his pitch count goes down,” he said.

We soon will find out how Brady feels about all of that.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images