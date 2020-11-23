Why Cam Newton Can’t Describe Mood On Patriots’ Flight Home From Houston

Sunday’s loss to the Houston Texans might have erased any remaining hopes of the New England Patriots qualifying for the NFL playoffs.

So, the mood on the flight home must have been rather somber, right?

Well, probably, but Cam Newton wouldn’t know. As he explained Monday morning on WEEI, the Patriots quarterback was sound asleep, apparently hoping to enter a very dark place.

Check out this tweet from WEEI’s Ryan Hannable.

Cam Newton on @TheGregHillShow asked about mood on flight home: "I was asleep. I wanted it to be a nightmare so bad. … The Texans [were] a perfect indication of a good team with a bad record." — Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) November 23, 2020

If nothing else, Newton’s weekly WEEI interviews have proven infinitely more interesting than Tom Brady’s were.

Newton and the Patriots will look to get back on track next Sunday when they host Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals.

Thumbnail photo via Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports Images