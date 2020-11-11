Why Ex-Patriots Exec, Texans Are Getting Dragged By NFL Twitter (Again)

The Houston Texans are in the news again. And, to no surprise, it’s being met with an extensive amount of backlash.

No, it’s not because the Texans traded Deshaun Watson, although based on the team’s history, the franchise trading its best player wouldn’t be all that much of a shock.

Houston fired VP of Communications Amy Palcic, the first woman to serve as the top public relations contact for a team. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the Texans told her it was due to “a cultural fit.”

It’s yet another move made under Jack Easterby, the team’s executive vice president. Easterby, as you may recall, served as the New England Patriots’ “character coach” before he left in Feb. 2019 following the allegations against owner Robert Kraft.

Easterby landed in Houston and since then made his mark on the Texans. During his brief tenure, Houston fired general manager Brian Raine after 17 months with the organization, fired head coach/ general manager Bill O’Brien and now fired Palcic. Of note, Palcic is widely-respected in the industry, best depicted as her PR staff won the 2017 Rozelle Award, which is bestowed annually by the Pro Football Hall of Fame “for longtime exceptional contributions to radio and television in professional football.”

Those around the NFL — including J.J. Watt and a list of media members — all shared their reactions to the news of Palcic’s firing.

First & only woman to be head of PR for an NFL team and winner of the Rozelle Award for best PR Staff in the NFL.



Massive help in my hurricane relief efforts, community events and much more.



Whoever picks up @amypalcic will be getting one of the absolute best in the business. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) November 11, 2020

I am so upset about this. There is no better person in the @NFL we work with than @amypalcic . She is not only a consummate pro, but great at her job and a good friend. This makes no sense. https://t.co/RYAndbUmR8 — Tracy Wolfson (@tracywolfson) November 11, 2020

When Texans lost to KC in the playoffs after blowing a massive lead, every player stood for questions; was polite, insightful and accountable. That’s the effect Amy has on an org. She brings out the best in people. Horrendously stupid decision by Houston. One of many recently. https://t.co/Vonwzi3lRJ — Conor Orr (@ConorOrr) November 11, 2020

When JJ Watt wanted to help after Hurricane Harvey he immediately sought Amy’s guidance. He would soon raise $41.6 million. Amy is the absolute best and almost everyone in the NFL orbit knows it. https://t.co/j8mT6Mx88w — Melissa Jacobs (@thefootballgirl) November 11, 2020

If Amy Palcic isn’t a “cultural fit,” then the Texans’ culture is absolutely rancid. https://t.co/wYzqfblXe7 — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) November 11, 2020

the BS “cultural fit” the @HoustonTexans are talking about is that Amy cares more for the players than the organization does. anyone in the NFL knows she’s one of the best at her job, hence the Texans couldn’t cite her performance. but bad organizations always find a way to lose. https://t.co/awWSjdz4lq — Donté Stallworth (@DonteStallworth) November 11, 2020

This is a stunning move.

Stunning.@amypalcic is one of the best media-relations people I’ve met in my 36 years covering the NFL. Top 5. https://t.co/x6U3nA5nn5 — Peter King (@peter_king) November 11, 2020

And then there were those who specifically noted the firing in reference to Easterby.

I’m stunned. @amypalcic lived and breathed the Texans. The Texans’ culture is 100 percent Easterby. https://t.co/TgPqi2nonx — Matt Thomas (@SportsMT) November 11, 2020

How does Jack Easterby have this much control? Does he even have the credentials to run a team? https://t.co/B9VScnI9Dh — Michael Schwab (@michaelschwab13) November 11, 2020

We need to get Deshaun Watson away from a place that is somehow allowing Jack Easterby to call every shot — Connor Rogers (@ConnorJRogers) November 11, 2020

Jack Easterby is just as big as a problem as O’Brien was. Had HUGE role in Hopkins trade. This franchise is so poorly mismanaged https://t.co/t77aIEf5kX — Houston Diehard (@martinez_d2) November 11, 2020

I really would like to know how he got this much power after where he was with the Patriots…just seems odd. https://t.co/resqmHfNvE — Adam Bogdan (@PatriotsInform) November 11, 2020

And now Easterby seems to be in charge of hiring a head coach, general manager and VP of communications — three of the most high-profile jobs the organization has to offer.

Good luck, Texans fans.

