Why Ex-Patriots Exec, Texans Are Getting Dragged By NFL Twitter (Again)

The Houston Texans are in the news again. And, to no surprise, it’s being met with an extensive amount of backlash.
No, it’s not because the Texans traded Deshaun Watson, although based on the team’s history, the franchise trading its best player wouldn’t be all that much of a shock.
Houston fired VP of Communications Amy Palcic, the first woman to serve as the top public relations contact for a team. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the Texans told her it was due to “a cultural fit.”
It’s yet another move made under Jack Easterby, the team’s executive vice president. Easterby, as you may recall, served as the New England Patriots’ “character coach” before he left in Feb. 2019 following the allegations against owner Robert Kraft.
Easterby landed in Houston and since then made his mark on the Texans. During his brief tenure, Houston fired general manager Brian Raine after 17 months with the organization, fired head coach/ general manager Bill O’Brien and now fired Palcic. Of note, Palcic is widely-respected in the industry, best depicted as her PR staff won the 2017 Rozelle Award, which is bestowed annually by the Pro Football Hall of Fame “for longtime exceptional contributions to radio and television in professional football.”
Those around the NFL — including J.J. Watt and a list of media members — all shared their reactions to the news of Palcic’s firing.
And then there were those who specifically noted the firing in reference to Easterby.
And now Easterby seems to be in charge of hiring a head coach, general manager and VP of communications — three of the most high-profile jobs the organization has to offer.
Good luck, Texans fans.