Why Jake DeBrusk’s Two-Year Deal Makes Sense For Him, Bruins

Jake DeBrusk is going to continue his career in Boston.

The Bruins signed the winger to a two-year contract Monday with a $3.675 million annual cap hit. It was a move that made a lot of sense to both DeBrusk and the team.

The 24-year-old will enter his fourth year with the Black and Gold when the puck drops on the 2020-21 NHL season opener. DeBrusk had a breakout year in 2018-19 when he scored a career-high 27 goals to go along with 15 assists.

DeBrusk had what could be called a “down” year last season, but still tallied 19 goals and 16 assists. His 35 points were the lowest of the last three seasons.

Still, it certainly is nothing to be concerned about, and this deal will allow DeBrusk to grow his game, showcase his skill and will allow him a chance to become more consistent.