Why Jakobi Meyers Spent Time Studying Patriots’ Newest Wide Receiver

When Jakobi Meyers made the switch from quarterback to wide receiver early in his college career, he pored over film of similarly sized wideouts to get a feel for his new positions.

One of the players he watched just became his new teammate.

Meyers said Thursday he used to watch tape of veteran receiver Donte Moncrief, who signed to the Patriots’ practice squad on Wednesday.

“I’ve watched a couple of his highlight tapes here and there,” Meyers said. “I mean, when I switched over from quarterback to receiver, I watched a lot of guys who were around my size and just how they would move around. I definitely watched a couple of his tapes.”

Meyers and Moncrief both are listed at 6-foot-2 and have similar body types, though the latter has about 15 pounds on the slender Meyers.