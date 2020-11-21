Why Michele Roberts Thinks Jaylen Brown Will Be NBPA President Someday

Since joining the NBA in 2016, Jaylen Brown repeatedly has shown the kind of positive impact he can have both on his team and on the league.

Brown became the youngest member ever of the National Basketball Players’ Association’s executive committee elected in 2018. In fact, one of his superiors believes the swingman one day could be president of the association.

NBPA executive director Michele Roberts, at least, seems to think that way. She heaped praise on him in a recent feature in GQ about the the 24-year-old Boston Celtics star.

“Right now he is as engaged as (union president) Chris (Paul). … The guy is special,” Roberts told GQ. “He’s probably going to be president of the PA at some point.”

Roberts has been fond of Brown from the beginning of their working relationship. One time, she even recommended he read Nelson Mandela’s autobiography, and his answer truly surprised her.

“I said, ‘You ought to take a read.’ And he said, ‘No, I read it,’ Roberts said. “And I remember thinking, ‘Yeah, you probably did…'”

Brown’s only four seasons into his budding NBA career, and we can’t wait to see what else he has in store both on and off the court.

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images