Why MLB.com Thinks Red Sox Could Be Potential Suitor For Marcell Ozuna

Marcell Ozuna could be in the market for a big contract. But where will the free agent end up?

That remains to be seen, but after a strong 2020 season with the Atlanta Braves that saw Ozuna bat .338 with 18 home runs, he likely will have plenty of suitors.

And MLB.com put together a list of eight teams that potentially could be a fit for the outfielder. The Boston Red Sox came in at No. 3.

Here’s why:

Jackie Bradley Jr. is a free agent, so the Red Sox could shift Andrew Benintendi to center field to make room for an impact bat in left field, such as Ozuna. It should also be noted that J.D. Martinez will be a free agent after the 2022 season (unless he opts out of his contract after the 2021 campaign), potentially opening the DH spot for Ozuna.

It’s a good case, especially considering it’s unclear where Bradley will end up signing.

So now we just wait and see what happens in free agency.

