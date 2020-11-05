Why Nick Wright Finds Antonio Brown Living With Tom Brady ‘Beyond Shocking’

For the time being, Tom Brady and Antonio Brown are more than just teammates.

They’re also roommates.

Brady recently confirmed Brown has been living with him since the veteran wide receiver signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The star quarterback chalked it up as “just trying to be a great teammate” while Brown gets settled in.

Nick Wright can’t understand why Brady would elect to house Brown, even if it’s temporary. The “First Things First” co-host, in general, is baffled by the close relationship between TB12 and AB.

“Since Antonio Brown last lived with Tom Brady, he’s been credibly accused by two different women of sexual misconduct or assault,” Wright said Wednesday on FS1. “It is beyond shocking to me that Tom Brady, who has a pretty sterling reputation — nobody takes shots at Tom Brady, the guy, the father, the man, any of those things — that he continues to attach himself to someone that he doesn’t have a long-standing relationship with. He didn’t win championships with (Brown). He had one good half of football with (Brown).

“Does it not strike you as more than curious that he seems to care less about Antonio Brown’s very deserved reputation — not only from those allegations, but from the countless videos or texts or tweets or Instagrams that we’ve seen — that he’s not only vouching for this guy to join the team, but literally saying, ‘Come live with me?’ That is the part of this I can’t figure out.”

.@getnickwright reacts to AB living with Tom Brady: pic.twitter.com/qZu5L8SVTf — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) November 4, 2020

Brown issued high praise to Brady on Wednesday when he spoke with the Tampa Bay media for the first time as a member of the Bucs. With his eight-game suspension now behind him, Brown is eligible to suit up Sunday when Tampa Bay hosts the NFC South rival New Orleans Saints.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images