Why Tacko Fall, Tremont Waters Might Spend Plenty Of Time In Boston This Season

The NBA has relaxed restrictions on two-way players for the 2020-21 season, and that means some two-way Celtics could spend more time in Boston than Maine during the upcoming campaign.

In a typical season, players on two-way contracts are allowed to spend only 45 days — including practice days — in the NBA. The rest of their time must be spent in the G League.

But this season, the NBA is doing away with the 45-day limit, instead allowing players on two-way deals to be active for up to 50 games. And as Forbes’ Chris Grenham points out, that means there could be plenty of Tacko Fall and Tremont Waters in Boston this season.

Two-way players can be active for up to 50 games this season. — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) November 25, 2020

The NBA is set to play 72 games in 2020-21 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.