Rain Delays Masters, Day One Ends With Paul Casey Atop Leaderboard

The 2020 Masters Tournament continues to find ways to surprise.

This year’s tournament already is one of the most unorthodox in the program’s history as COVID-19 pushed its timetable from early spring, to November. Mother Nature made things even trickier Thursday morning as the round suffered through an almost three hour delay after only under 10 players had even hit the first tee.

Play commenced and Paul Casey took the low score on the day into the clubhouse after shooting an impressive 65.

