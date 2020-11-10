Twitter Had Trevor Lawrence Memes Ready To Go After Jets Extended Lead Vs. Patriots

If he decides to declare for the NFL Draft, it’s widely regarded that Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence will be selected as the No. 1 overall pick.

And with the Jets at 0-8 and the bottom of the AFC East, memes have been made all year about the college phenom ending up in New York next year.

Unless, of course, he opts to stay in college one more year. Naturally, the jokes get much funnier when you think about Lawrence pushing off millions of dollars to avoid getting drafted by the Jets.

But then the unthinkable happened. Joe Flacco led New York to carry a lead throughout most of its Week 9 game against the New England Patriots on “Monday Night Football.”

But Lawrence memes don’t rest. Here’s some of our favorite reactions from Twitter:

Trevor Lawrence at home watching this game like pic.twitter.com/649GAnIIZC — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) November 10, 2020

Bill Belichick keeping Trevor Lawrence out of the AFC East. pic.twitter.com/74MuplIYU5 — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) November 10, 2020

RETURN YOUR TREVOR LAWRENCE JERSEYS, FOLKSpic.twitter.com/rWA5PVrcX8 — PFF (@PFF) November 10, 2020

Belichick doing a great job to ensure he doesn’t have to face Trevor Lawrence twice per year. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 10, 2020

Jaguars dreams of drafting Trevor Lawrence pic.twitter.com/LVx2mx2zBr — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) November 10, 2020

Pats gonna let the jets beat them twice so they can both be 2-14 and steal Trevor Lawrence pic.twitter.com/bz2GFc6xmK — PJ No Gloves (@3testes) November 10, 2020

Belichick on his way to 2-14 so he can draft Trevor Lawrence pic.twitter.com/HiDe4SYrs9 — steelers 16-0 (@jackson32conway) November 10, 2020

Trevor Lawrence rooting hard for #Jets tonight pic.twitter.com/7i6zGgzwuO — Mike Catalana (@MikeCatalana) November 10, 2020

