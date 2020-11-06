Alex Cora’s Reported Rehiring As Red Sox Manager Has Boston Fans Ecstatic

It always seemed like a possibility. And now, it appears to be a reality.

Alex Cora again is manager of the Boston Red Sox, according to multiple reports.

MLB insider Jon Heyman was the first to report Friday that the Red Sox are bringing Cora back. This comes after Cora and the team mutually parted ways back in January, on the heels of Major League Baseball wrapping up its investigation into the Astros’ 2017 sign-stealing scandal and detailing Cora’s involvement as Houston’s bench coach.

Many fans had been clamoring for the Red Sox to rehire Cora, whose season-long suspension ended after the conclusion of the 2020 World Series. So, when the news dropped Friday, they were pretty happy.

ALEX CORA 2021 🥳🥳 — Chelsea Carney (@Chelsea_Carney) November 6, 2020

Alex Cora is back as Red Sox manager. pic.twitter.com/16vYGqMzyT — The Sports Stance (@SportsStance_) November 6, 2020

Alex Cora is the Red Sox manager again… this is my idea of a GREAT Friday. — amberrrr (@AmberLeighVeras) November 6, 2020

Alex Cora is back in Boston 🗣 pic.twitter.com/ZlfVbPUWGB — SportsFeinn (@SportsFeinn) November 6, 2020

Cora, who played four seasons with the Red Sox (2005-08), managed Boston for two seasons (2018-19) before temporarily parting ways with the organization.

He led the Red Sox to a franchise-record 108 regular-season wins and a World Series title in 2018.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin R. Wexler/NorthJersey.com via USA TODAY NETWORK