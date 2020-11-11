Wyc Grousbeck Says Tommy Heinsohn Was ‘Everything’ To Celtics Organization

It’s been an emotional day in the Boston Celtics world, to say the least.

Former player/coach and longtime broadcaster Tommy Heinsohn died Tuesday at age 86. Heinsohn spent 60-plus years on and around the C’s, earning plenty of respect and praise along the way.

Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck got a bit choked up while discussing Heinsohn’s death and his lasting impact on the team.

“It’s devastating,” he said Tuesday on NBC Sports Boston’s “Early Edition.” “He was the Celtics to a tee. All of him. He was everything to us. It was 18 years of knowing I would see him at the games, knowing I would see him that night a knowing I’d get half an hour with him, maybe, to just soak it in. It was like filling your gas tank when you’re sitting with Tommy because the stories about Red (Auerbach) and Bill Russell and what they did in Russia and East Germany in the 60s and all these crazy trips Red would organize.

“It’s making me smile thinking about Tommy. I want to remember him that way.”

"He was the Celtics. To a tee. He was everything to us." – Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck pic.twitter.com/5xqXDAWdQW — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 10, 2020

Heinsohn certainly will be missed by many.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images