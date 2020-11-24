Zdeno Chara Continues Bruins’ Annual Thanksgiving Tradition Amid Free Agency

Zdeno Chara on Tuesday offered more evidence that he’s a standup person in addition to being an excellent hockey player.

The longtime Boston Bruins defenseman continued the team’s annual tradition of donating and delivering pies for Thanksgiving to local organizations.

The tradition rolls on. 🥧



Big Zee made his annual Thanksgiving trek around Boston this morning to deliver pies from H&P Cookie Co. and @HockeyCaresNHL to local shelters. pic.twitter.com/nFyPFAdrMq — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 24, 2020

Zdeno Chara continues annual Thanksgiving Pie Delivery for third consecutive year:

This comes despite Chara being an unrestricted free agent, casting uncertainty over his future in Boston.

Chara has participated in the tradition for three straight years, and this is the 12th year the Bruins have donated and delivered pies for Thanksgiving.

Hockey Cares Inc. and H&P Cookie this year provided 200 pies, which were delivered to the New England Center and Home for Veterans, St. Francis House, Pine Street Inn and Rosie’s Place.

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said Monday the team has had “constant communication” with Chara, who has spent the last 14 seasons as Boston’s captain.

Sweeney had no specific update regarding Chara’s status, but the 43-year-old already has indicated he doesn’t intend to retire.

