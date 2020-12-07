Bills vs. 49ers Live Stream: Watch ‘Monday Night Football’ Game On TV, Online

The San Francisco 49ers will play their first game in their new (temporary) home when they welcome the Buffalo Bills to State Farm Stadium for “Monday Night Football.”

The Niners were forced to relocate for three weeks after COVID-19 protocols put a pause to all contact sports in Santa Clara County.

Buffalo now returns to Arizona after suffering arguably its most heartbreaking loss of the season against the Cardinals in Week 10.

The Bills have not won a game on Monday night since 1999 and is 0-2 in night games this season.

Will that luck turn around? We’ll soon find out:

Here’s how to watch 49ers versus Bills:

When: Monday, Dec. 7 at 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN

