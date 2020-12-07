Aaron Rodgers Sets NFL Record, Is Fastest QB to Earn 400 Touchdowns

Aaron Rodgers is good at football.

Like, really good.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback has been on fire this season, going 9-3 through 13 grueling weeks of work. He even managed to score himself a new record Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Rodgers now is the quarterback to earn 400 touchdown passes the fastest in NFL history, according to ESPN. But the veteran signal-caller remained fairly humble after this big win.

“Those are fun milestones for sure,” Rodgers told reporters after the win, via ESPN’s Rob Demrovsky. “I’m not sure how long I’ll be able to hold onto the second one. There’s some really good young quarterbacks I’m guessing are amassing some numbers in that vicinity. But it does speak to the consistency over a long period of time that I’m very proud of.”

Well said.

Rogders and the Packers will look to extend their win streak next Sunday against the Lions. And based on Detroit’s seasons, Rodgers should have no problem improving upon his already-impressive statistics.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images