Vanderbilt Alum Adam Butler Hopeful Sarah Fuller Gave Women ‘Sense Of Pride’

Sarah Fuller is leaving an impact on NFL players.

In case you haven’t heard, Fuller became the first woman to play in a Power Five game when she kicked off to begin Vanderbilt’s second half against Missouri on Nov. 28.

Fuller shared an inspirational message after the game and is hopeful to kick again for Vandy.

Even if she doesn’t, it still was an awesome moment for women. And it resonated with New England Patriots defensive tackle Adam Butler, who played at Vanderbilt before arriving in New England as an undrafted free agent.

“Women have definitely been through a lot throughout history,” Butler said Thursday, via MassLive’s Matt Vautour. “It’s a great thing to see her get out there and get on the field, and I’m sure she gave a lot of women a sense of pride by her doing that. So, it was good to see that.”

It’s possible Fuller could kick again come this weekend against Georgia.

Thumbnail photo via Hunter Dyke/Handout Photo via USA TODAY Sports Images