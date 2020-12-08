Adam Gase Feels ‘Best Move’ For Jets Was To Fire Gregg Williams

The New York Jets on Monday opted to relieve Gregg Williams of his duties as defensive coordinator.

The key word here is “relieve” because while it’s a nicer way to say they fired him, it surely will be a relief not to have to coach a team that’s winless after Week 13.

Of course, it was warranted, especially considering the controversial blitz call at the end of the Jets’ last-minute loss against the Las Vegas Raiders. And according to head coach Adam Gase, it’s the reason he made the call to let Williams go.

“This morning I relieved Gregg Williams with his duties as the defensive coordinator,” Gase on Monday said, via USA TODAY. “Organizationally, we had a discussion this morning and we felt like that was the best move for us to make.

“I obviously wasn’t happy about that call. That was a heartbreaking way for our guys to lose the game, for that to happen in that situation, just we can’t have that happen.”

Gase shared that while he discussed the decision with executives within the organization, it ultimately was his call to make.

For now Frank Bush, the team’s assistant head coach and inside linebackers coach, will serve as interim defensive coordinator.

Will Gase be next?

