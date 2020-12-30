Adam Gase Responds To, Disputes Report Claiming Jets Told Him He’s Getting Fired

There’s a very good chance that Adam Gase gets fired in the coming days.

But according to the New York Jets head coach, that hasn’t been communicated to him yet.

Gase has overseen the trainwreck that is the Jets, who lost their first 13 games, only to win their most recent two and put themselves out of contention for the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

So it came as little surprise when a report from WFAN on Tuesday said that Gase already had been told by Jets brass that he was getting canned following Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots.

Given the chance to respond to that report, Gase acted like it came out of nowhere.