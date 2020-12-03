After Difficult Rookie Year, Pelicans’ Zion Williamson Ready For New Season

Entering the NBA can be a challenge when you’re as polarizing a player as Zion Williamson — especially when you factor in a knee injury.

But with one difficult year in the books, the New Orleans Pelicans power forward seems to be in a much better place entering his sophomore season.

“I feel great mentally and physically,” Williamson told reporters Wednesday via video call, per USA Today’s Mark Medina. “Year one was a lot mentally and physically for me. But I needed that experience. It showed me a lot. Now I’m getting ready for year two.”

Last season, Williamson missed the first 44 games while recovering from a right knee surgery. And when he was able to play, he faced a strict minutes restriction to ensure he didn’t overdo it.

Williamson is looking forward to entering the season fully healthy this time around.