Nick Saban and Co. have remained dominant despite COVID-19 complicating the season.

In fact, it’s helped land them in SEC record books.

Thanks to its 52-3 victory over Arkansas on Saturday, Alabama is the first team in league history to record five 50-point games in conference play in a single season, according to ESPN Stats and Info.

Alabama is the 1st team in league history to record 5 50-point games in a season in conference play since the formation of the SEC in 1933. pic.twitter.com/W9rj53b30l — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 12, 2020

What else would you expect from this team in the middle of a pandemic?