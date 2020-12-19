Alabama Vs. Florida Live Stream: Watch SEC Championship Online, On TV

It’s the most familiar rivalry for a league title in college football as No. 1 Alabama and No. 7 Florida meet for the 10th time in the SEC Championship.

The Gators will look to come out on top in order to even up the series history. The Crimson Tide have taken the title game in five of nine matchups.

But even with Heisman Trophy candidate Kyle Trask, the Gators have their work cut out for them against undefeated Alabama.

Here’s how to tune in:

When: Saturday, Dec. 19 at 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Online: FuboTV — free trial | CBSSports.com

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images