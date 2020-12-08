Alex Smith Opens Up About Gnarly Cut Sustained In Win Over Steelers

Alex Smith set social media ablaze Monday night, but it wasn’t for his play against the Steelers.

Smith’s left leg was seen spewing out blood late in the second quarter of Washington’s Week 13 win over previously unbeaten Pittsburgh. The cut, which opened up on Smith’s shin, resulted in the white tape over his cleat and ankle being covered in blood.

WFT trainers initially put a wrap on the gash before it was more appropriately handled at halftime. After the game, Smith opened up about the wound.

Alex Smith on his bloody left leg just before halftime: "I could visually see the blood pumping out, so it was a good one. It was lucky to have it happen just before halftime. I've never had one gush like that." — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) December 8, 2020

For those wondering, the cut was not on the leg Smith gruesomely injured two years ago, which prompted the veteran quarterback’s lengthy absence.

Smith was solid against the Steelers, throwing for 296 yards with a touchdown as Washington improved its record to 5-7. WFT will try to stay level with the New York Giants in the NFC East standings Sunday when it visits the San Francisco 49ers.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images