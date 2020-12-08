Alex Smith’s Bloody Leg Vs. Steelers Sparks Curt Schilling Jokes

Miraculously, Alex Smith is not only playing professional football again, but has been thrusted back into a starting job.

The Washington Football Team’s starting quarterback, as you may recall, almost lost his leg and later dealt with a life-threatening infection as result of a gruesome injury in 2018.

During Washington’s Week 13 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday, Smith got cleated by a teammate and started profusely bleeding. At first, it was quite the scene, but once it was realized that the blood wasn’t coming form his surgically repaired leg, the Curt Schilling comparisons ensued.

And if 2004’s Boston Red Sox comeback against the New York Yankees taught us anything, where Schilling famously pitched in what’s now known as the “bloody sock” game, it’s that Smith will defy all odds and lead Washington to victory against the undefeated Steelers and go on to win the Super Bowl.

Just kidding, but Twitter had some funny reaction: