Are Patriots Sending Message In This Instagram Post Of Cam Newton?

The message coming from the New England Patriots about the quarterback situation is uniform.

From the top decision maker down to the social media department.

Bill Belichick has grown increasingly tired of having to say that Cam Newton is the Patriots’ top quarterback. That comes amid clamors to see what they have in Jarrett Stidham. But so long as the Pats aren’t mathematically eliminated from the postseason, it seems like Newton is the guy.

Fast forward to Sunday, when the Patriots posted a photo of Newton warming up before their game against the Miami Dolphins.

Get a load of the caption.