As 2020 Wreaked Havoc On Us All, Sports Helped Us Through Worst Year Ever

When we were dying of boredom, sports coming back gave us something to be excited about and feel like we’re part of a community

For a while, it felt like listening out for the occasional sports-related clue on Jeopardy! was the closest thing we were going to get to a live-action game every night.

So during the early days of the coronavirus quarantines, it’s no surprise people sat down to watch “The Last Dance,” ESPN’s documentary series about Michael Jordan, every week when it aired. The Network even moved up its broadcasting date and everything to give viewers something to look forward to every week. And along those lines, events like a golf tournament between Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson were thrown together for our entertainment.

The success of those events showed that one of the best parts about watching sports in the modern social media era is reacting online in real time with the rest of the audience. It’s that sense of community you feel rooting for your favorite team or being a fan of a sport in general that so many missed. Along with, of course, the roller coaster of emotions that comes along with sports betting.

Once live games slowly started to come back, you could see how much people missed that sense of belonging.

Sports reminded us that our voice matters, and the best way to change the world is to start in your hometown.

Through 2020, the overwhelming urge to help one another was prevalent from the start. Especially with athletes and coaches donating their time and money to help those in their communities without work or who were directly impacted by the pandemic in other ways.

You had instances of Red Sox legend David Ortiz surprising healthcare workers on the front lines, New England Patriots’ linebacker Brandon Copeland providing giftcards to underprivileged families before the holidays, and Devin and Jason McCourty donating $90 thousand worth of Chromebooks for school children to use for virtual learning.

And when tensions were running high and people around the country felt civil unrest in wake of the social justice protests sweeping the nation, Celtics star Jaylen Brown drove hours from Boston to his native Atlanta to lead a peaceful demonstration and try to impact change.

There is nothing more important than family.

Even before the global pandemic, one of the first lessons learned was there’s nothing better than time spent with family — whether they’re biological or were found along the way.

Unfortunately, that was learned in tragedy, as the sports world collectively mourned the passing of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and others in a helicopter crash in January.

And as the virus relentlessly took lives across the nation, including Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl Anthony Towns’ mother and six other members of his family, we continued to see first hand how fragile life is, and how important it is to tell your loved ones how much they mean to you.

One major blessing during this time was how many people got to spend so much extra time with their loved ones while working from home, but athletes sacrificed being with theirs to play in bubbles as their respective leagues found a way to safely return. They did that for us.

—

As sports fans, we really didn’t know what we had until it was taken away from us, and nothing felt better than listening to soccer broadcasters call a game on a Saturday morning as the German Bundesliga became the first sport to return to play, or the first time any of the Boston teams resumed action.

And in 2020 more than ever, those who claim not to like sports were pitied by the rest of us more than ever, because look at the joy they managed to bring us in a year that brought down so many.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images