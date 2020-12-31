Becky Hammon Reveals Gregg Popovich’s Message After Ejection In Spurs-Lakers

Becky Hammon probably won’t forget Dec. 30, 2020.

The San Antonio Spurs assistant coach became the first woman to serve in a head coach role during an NBA regular season game Wednesday night when Gregg Popovich was ejected during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers.

It was a monumental moment, given a woman never has coached an NBA game before. And even though it was for two-plus quarters, it’s still a “big deal” to the WNBA legend.

“Obviously it’s a big deal,” Hammon said, via ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “… It’s a substantial moment.”

Hammon also revealed the simple message Popovich gave to her as he was exiting the court.

“He pointed at me and said, ‘You got it,'” she said.

Yes, she certainly did.

