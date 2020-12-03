Ben Roethlisberger Joins Peyton Manning In NFL History After Steelers Win Vs. Ravens

Roethlisberger was 13-0 in 2004

Ben Roethlisberger did something Wednesday that only Peyton Manning has accomplished.

The Pittsburgh Steelers finally played their Week 12 game against the Baltimore Ravens and picked up the 19-14 win to improve to 11-0.

The W marked the second time Roethlisberger won his first 11 starts in a season, the first coming in in 2004 when he went 13-0.

And it’s just the second time something like this has happened.

Pretty impressive.

Time will tell if Roethlisberger will be able to match (or beat) his 2004 record.

More Football:

NFL Rumors: Steelers’ Bud Dupree Done For Season With Torn ACL

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images

Picked For You

Related