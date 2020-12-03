Ben Roethlisberger Joins Peyton Manning In NFL History After Steelers Win Vs. Ravens

Ben Roethlisberger did something Wednesday that only Peyton Manning has accomplished.
The Pittsburgh Steelers finally played their Week 12 game against the Baltimore Ravens and picked up the 19-14 win to improve to 11-0.
The W marked the second time Roethlisberger won his first 11 starts in a season, the first coming in in 2004 when he went 13-0.
And it’s just the second time something like this has happened.
Pretty impressive.
Time will tell if Roethlisberger will be able to match (or beat) his 2004 record.