Ben Roethlisberger Joins Peyton Manning In NFL History After Steelers Win Vs. Ravens

Ben Roethlisberger did something Wednesday that only Peyton Manning has accomplished.

The Pittsburgh Steelers finally played their Week 12 game against the Baltimore Ravens and picked up the 19-14 win to improve to 11-0.

The W marked the second time Roethlisberger won his first 11 starts in a season, the first coming in in 2004 when he went 13-0.

And it’s just the second time something like this has happened.

Ben Roethlisberger was 13-0 as a starter in 2004, and now he's 11-0



He joins Peyton Manning (2005 and 2009) as the only QBs since at least 1950 to win each of their 1st 11 starts in a season, twice @steelers — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) December 2, 2020

Pretty impressive.

Time will tell if Roethlisberger will be able to match (or beat) his 2004 record.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images