Bengals Vs. Texans Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 16 Game Online, On TV

The Bengals and Texans have long been out of the playoff picture, but Sunday’s matchup still ought to be interesting.

Cincinnati pulled out a surprising 27-17 victory over the Steelers on “Monday Night Football” in Week 15, extending Pittsburgh’s losing streak to three games in the process.

The Bengals try to repeat that success Sunday against Houston, which currently sports a three-game losing streak of its own.

Here’s how to watch online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Dec. 27 at 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Joseph Maiorana/USA TODAY Sports Images