Bengals Vs. Texans Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 16 Game Online, On TV

Can Houston snap its losing streak against a hot Cincinnati team?

by

The Bengals and Texans have long been out of the playoff picture, but Sunday’s matchup still ought to be interesting.

Cincinnati pulled out a surprising 27-17 victory over the Steelers on “Monday Night Football” in Week 15, extending Pittsburgh’s losing streak to three games in the process.

The Bengals try to repeat that success Sunday against Houston, which currently sports a three-game losing streak of its own.

Here’s how to watch online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Dec. 27 at 1 p.m. ET
TV: CBS
Live Stream: FuboTV | CBS All Access

More Football:

Patriots Should Be Rooting For These NFL Teams As Season Winds Down

Thumbnail photo via Joseph Maiorana/USA TODAY Sports Images

Picked For You

Related