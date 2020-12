The Bruins had one of the best power play units in the league, which helped Boston claim the Presidents’ Trophy for the 2019-20 season.

There were a number of power play goals scored throughout the year, but which ones rank among the top?

NESN Bruins analyst Dale Arnold broke down his five best goals on the man-advantage from last season.

Check them out in the video above!

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images