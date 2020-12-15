Bettors React To Wild Bad Beat In Ravens-Browns Primetime Thriller

The Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on Monday turned in arguably the most exciting game of the 2020 NFL season to date.

This important AFC North clash also produced one of, if not the worst bad beat of the campaign has seen thus far.

Most Ravens bettors grabbed the visitors at either -3 or -3.5 (per consensus data) against the Browns, who had won five of their last six entering Week 14. This Baltimore bet didn’t seem as though it would cash when Justin Tucker drilled a 55-yard field goal that gave the Ravens a 45-42 lead with two seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

But what followed Tucker’s heroics was pure gambling insanity.

The Browns ran one final play from their own 25-yard line and instantly went into desperation mode, lateraling the ball all over their own end. Cleveland gradually moved further backward, and the sequence concluded with Jarvis Landry being pushed out of the Browns end zone, resulting in a safety.

Final score: 47-42 Ravens, and a miraculous win for Baltimore bettors.

The conclusion of this contest, as you might expect, set Twitter ablaze.

Browns bettors right now. The line was Ravens (-3)



pic.twitter.com/pygPQRmwOh — SONT Betting (@SONTBetting) December 15, 2020

That is why I don’t bet #BadBeat — Marc Kestecher (@marckestecher) December 15, 2020

Of course that is how it ends…. #BADBEAT — Ted Schuster (@Tedschuster) December 15, 2020

Eighty-nine combined points, an analytics strategy working perfectly, poop jokes, a game-winning kick, and the most dramatic bad beat/miracle cover you could imagine.



We just witnessed the perfect NFL game. — Sheil Kapadia (@SheilKapadia) December 15, 2020

RAVENS COVER!!!!! — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) December 15, 2020

The Ravens bet cashing probably couldn’t have happened without the fourth-quarter return of Lamar Jackson. Baltimore’s signal-caller was sensational in crunch time, but he drew far more attention for why he was removed from the game.

