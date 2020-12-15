Bill Belichick Blames Patriots’ Passing Woes On ‘Everything’ Involved

Perhaps responsibility was implied, but New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick did not specifically mention quarterback Cam Newton on Tuesday morning while discussing his team’s struggles in the passing game this season.

Belichick was asked specifically about the growth and improvement of wide receivers Damiere Byrd, Jakobi Meyers and N’Keal Harry but turned his response into a bigger picture answer on the passing attack as a whole.

“I think all of those players have improved through the course of the year,” Belichick said.

“Our passing game still is not as efficient as we need it to be with really everything that’s involved: the protection, route distribution which involves everybody — tight ends, backs and receivers, timing, the ability to execute and create separation in man-to-man coverage. We continue to work on all of those things.”

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels explained what Belichick might have meant by “route distribution.”

“There’s a lot of things it can mean,” McDaniels said. “I didn’t hear what Bill said, so I’m not exactly sure what he was referring to, whether you’re talking about spacing between players, or the number of players that are actually released and put into the pattern, there’s a lot of different things that could define distribution of the pattern and the route.

“There’s a lot of things that go into being productive, spacing distribution, ability to create separation against tighter coverage or man-to-man coverage, flare control, conversions, based on what the coverage is to try to open up an area for another player. There’s a lot of things that go into making a productive passing game.”

It seems like Belichick is pleased with the development he’s seen from Byrd, Meyers and Harry this season, however.

“Damiere’s had a solid year for us right from the beginning,” Belichick said. “N’Keal’s started to come on here in the last few weeks. Jakobi’s had a pretty productive year, as well, primarily inside but he’s also played outside in some of our two-receiver sets and has been productive there and has shown the ability to block and has been involved in some inside blocking plays that have helped us in the running game. Our running game has been more productive than it has been in the past. Our receivers have a role in that.

“A lot of things we can still improve on in the passing game and everybody’s working on them.”

The Patriots rank last in the NFL in passing touchdowns this season. They’re 29th in passing yards and passer rating, 31st in attempts and have thrown the fourth-most interceptions. New England is much better in the run game but ranks 26th in scoring and 24th in total offense, leading to a 6-7 record.

Newton signed a one-year contract this offseason. Jarrett Stidham, who has only played in mop-up duty, is the only Patriots quarterback signed for next season.

Questions abound for the Patriots this offseason at quarterback, wide receiver and tight end as they attempt to solve their offensive inefficiencies.

It remains to be seen whether the Patriots would be interested in bringing back Newton.

