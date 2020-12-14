Bill Belichick Clarifies Jarrett Stidham’s Usage In Patriots’ Week 14 Loss

New England Patriots backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham received rare playing time in consecutive weeks under much different circumstances.

Stidham entered the Patriots’ 45-0 Week 13 win over the Los Angeles Chargers because the game was out of hand in New England’s favor. Stidham also replaced starter Cam Newton during the Patriots’ 24-3 Week 14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

So, did Stidham enter the game with 10:12 left in the fourth quarter because the game was out of hand or because he gave the Patriots a better chance to come back?

“Wanted to give him an opportunity to play, so we did,” Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said Monday on WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni and Fauria” program.

“Cam was taking some hits,” Belichick said in a follow-up. “It’s a combination of things.”

Belichick also was asked on the show whether the Patriots would consider playing Newton and Stidham.

“Not where we are right now, so we’re not there right now,” Belichick said.

“It’s a hypothetical question. I have no idea.”

Belichick committed to continue starting Newton after Thursday night’s loss.

