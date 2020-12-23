Bill Belichick Seems Extremely Tired Of Being Asked About Patriots’ QBs

If you were looking for clarity on the New England Patriots’ quarterback situation Wednesday morning, then head coach Bill Belichick, who is in charge of roster decisions, is not the man to ask.

The Patriots begin practicing in preparation for Monday night’s matchup with the Buffalo Bills on Wednesday, so Belichick was asked if the team is sticking with Cam Newton at quarterback.

“We’re not answering that question every day,” Belichick said. “We’ve been through this for a month.”

Newton is backed up by Jarrett Stidham, who has yet to start an NFL game in his two-year career. When Newton missed Week 4 after testing positive for COVID-19, Brian Hoyer, who has since been relegated to No. 3 duties, started at quarterback.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss, who asked Belichick the initial question, followed up to explain that he asked because the Patriots are playing their first game since being eliminated from the playoffs.

“How about if I let you know if we’re going to make a change?” Belichick said.

Reiss then asked if Belichick was keeping that information private as a means of a competitive advantage.

“Any questions on Buffalo, Mike?” Belichick asked.

Here’s the full exchange:

Patriots HC Bill Belichick gets testy with media when asked if he will start Cam Newton or Jarrett Stidham at quarterback in Week 16.#Patriots | #BillBelichick | #CamNewton | #JarrettStidham | https://t.co/PsDIkSSy3F pic.twitter.com/5P3gPe0zWq — NESN (@NESN) December 23, 2020

Bill Belichick doesn’t tip his hand on if he is sticking with QB Cam Newton this week. Here is the opening Q&A this morning. pic.twitter.com/qE2bAnHua3 — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 23, 2020

Based on Belichick’s response, it continues to sound like Newton is starting, but it’s unclear why he wouldn’t simply confirm it to avoid further questions. Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday morning that Buffalo is preparing for both quarterbacks and that they’re both good players.

Stidham is the only Patriots quarterback under contract for the 2021 season.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images