Bill Belichick Shares High Praise For Outgoing Patriots QBs Coach Jedd Fisch

Jedd Fisch received a sterling review from Bill Belichick on his way out of New England.

The University of Arizona’s press release announcing Fisch as their new head coach included the following quote from Belichick, who hired Fisch as the Patriots’ quarterbacks coach last winter:

“ Jedd Fisch is one of the most outstanding coaches I have worked with and was an excellent addition to our staff this year. Jedd has gained a wealth of experience in numerous organizations, in college and the NFL, and is ready to lead the Arizona program. Although we will miss his contributions here, we wish Jedd and Amber well at the University of Arizona, home to two of the greatest Patriots, Tedy Bruschi and Rob Gronkowski, as well as our current Wildcats, Nick Folk and J.J. Taylor.”

Arizona officially hired Fisch on Wednesday after interviewing him Monday. This will be the first permanent head-coaching job for the 44-year-old coach, who expressed his excitement in a video recorded outside Gillette Stadium.

Fisch, who’s coached for a dozen teams at the college and NFL levels, had been considered the most likely internal replacement for Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who could receive head-coaching interest in the coming weeks.

It’s now unclear who would fill McDaniels’ role if the longtime OC takes a job elsewhere. The Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions and Houston Texans already have fired their head coaches, and more dismissals could be forthcoming as the season winds down.

New England’s offensive staff below McDaniels currently features running backs coach Ivan Fears, tight ends coach Nick Caley, wide receivers coach Mick Lombardi, co-offensive line coaches Carmen Bricillo and Cole Popovich, assistant running backs/kick returners coach Troy Brown and offensive assistant Tyler Hughes.

