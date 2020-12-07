Bill Cowher To Jets? Boomer Esiason Suggests Former Steelers Coach Has Interest

Are you ready for a particularly spicy NFL coaching rumor?

Boomer Esiason on Monday indicated 63-year-old Bill Cowher might be interested in returning to the NFL. Furthermore, Esiason, who co-hosts CBS’ “The NFL Today” with Cowher, identified the New York Jets as a potential landing spot.

“All I know is that yesterday, (Cowher) was showing me and Nate (Burleson) film of him coaching on the sideline where he was mic’d up, and we looked at each other like, ‘Hmm, what does that mean?'” Esiason said during Monday’s “Morning Show with Boomer & Gio” episode on WFAN, as transcribed by Pro Football Talk. “Is he sending a message? I’ve worked with him for 14 years and I’ve never seen that.”

Added Esiason: “He was saying to me yesterday, he’s the one that told me the Jets job is going to be really attractive, and they could hire whomever they want, and he told me he loves (general manager) Joe Douglas.”

Boomer has also noted that Bill Cowher's wife is a huge Jets fan… — Morning Show with Boomer & Gio (@WFANmornings) December 7, 2020

Cowher served as head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers from 1992 through 2006, winning one Super Bowl. He hasn’t coached in the NFL since and is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 2020 class.

As for the 0-12 Jets, they currently are coached by Adam Gase, who reportedly is on the hot seat. New York on Monday fired defensive coordinator Gregg Williams following his controversial blitz call Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Thumbnail photo via Philip G. Pavely/USA TODAY Sports Images