Bill Daly Believes NHL’s Canadian Teams Will Be Able To Play At Home

It doesn’t appear COVID-19 will force the NHL’s Canadian teams out of their home country.

Canada has strict protocols in place and has stopped non-essential travel since March. People coming in also must quarantine for 14 days.

There was worry the NHL’s seven Canadian clubs would need to play in the United States away from their home stadiums for the upcoming 2020-21 season. Deputy commissioner Bill Daly, though, believes the NHL is “aligned and in agreement” to have them play at home.

“On the basis of our discussions in the past week, as well as our exchange of correspondence over the last 24 hours, we believe we are aligned and in agreement on the conditions on which each of our Canadian franchises can begin play in their own buildings for the start of the 2020-21 NHL season,” Daly said.

Statement from Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly on NHL Canadian Clubs Playing in Home Arenas. pic.twitter.com/mtCLTwlLcB — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 24, 2020

The season is scheduled to begin Jan. 13.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports Images