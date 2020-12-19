Bill Daly Confirms NHL’s Tentative Agreement, Here’s More Reported Details

Folks, we’re getting closer to an NHL season.

The league and its Players’ Association reportedly agreed upon a 56-game season, pending approval. And deputy commissioner Bill Daly confirmed as much to TSN’s Pierre LeBrun.

“We have a tentative agreement with the Players’ Association on plans for the 2020-21 NHL season,” he told LeBrun. “The agreement is subject to approval by both of our respective constituencies.”

Of course, there’s still much to be worked out. But Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman provided how the playoffs may look:

Playoffs will be top four in each division — each division produces a champion for the Stanley Cup Semifinal — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) December 19, 2020

Interesting.

We’ll see what else comes of Friday’s call.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images